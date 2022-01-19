Approval for life-saving Cystic Fibrosis drug for children is 'truly amazing'

A CASTLEDERG Cystic Fibrosis (CF) ambassador has said the introduction of the life-saving Kaftrio drug to children aged 6 to 11 is "truly amazing."

Liam McHugh, from Castlederg, said the recent announcement that the drug has been approved for children in Northern Ireland and the UK will have an "life-changing" impact on both sufferers and their families.

Following the official introduction of Kaftrio in July 2020 for teenagers and adults, due to concerns about side effects for young children mean't that further trials were required before the European Commission and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) this week licensed it safe for use.

The announcement has been heralded as an important next step in limiting lung damage and slowing long term decline in health from Cystic Fibrosis, which affects more than 10,600 people in the UK.

Elation has been expressed from CF campaigners, suffers and families and alike, including Castlederg man, Liam McHugh, who knows first-hand the efficacy of breakthrough CF drugs which have greatly helped his daughter, Rachel.

"Having this drug will mean a total transformation for young sufferers," he told the Strabane Weekly News. "There have been lots of people I know in Northern Ireland whose lives have been completely changed by Kaftrio, and there are young people in Northern Ireland who, at the moment, really need it.

"This is a major thing for these children. Cystic Fibrosis impacts different people in different ways, and while many don't get sick until they are older, while others get sick very young.

"Now that Kaftrio is available to them, they now have a chance to grow up and have a normal life instead of being sick all the time. Instead of growing up sick, they can now to grow up being well and healthy."

Impact

Liam knows all too well the impact CF can have on a family.

When his daughter, Rachel, was diagnosed in 1992, he was devastated. But thanks to developments in CF treatment, namely the drug Orkambi, Rachel's condition has immensely improved, and she now enjoys a fulfilling career as a Doctor of Psychology.

And the journey even inspired Liam to take on some impressive fund-raising marathon feats in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, culminating in him being named Northern Ireland's 'Pride of Britain' last year. To date he has raised around £300,000 and covered around 180,000 miles in support of the charity.

And while Liam stresses that Kaftrio is not a cure for cystic fibrosis, he said the drug helps to greatly ease the symptoms of this crippling condition, and gives sufferers a much better quality of life.

He explained: "Kaftrio is unbelievable and people are calling it a cure - it's not, but it's the next best thing. CF families are calling it a miracle drug, because of what it's done for them. I know one lady whose lung function was 38 percent before she was on Kaftrio, and now its back up to 96 percent. It's just amazing.

"As a CF ambassador, I get contacted often by families who have a child with CF. They are scared and uncertain about the future - but nowadays I can reassure them that yes, it's not nice being born with CF, but if there was ever a time to have it, it's now, because the future is so bright.

"Scientists and researchers are constantly working on new drugs and treatment, and they aren't giving up. There is no longer that doom and gloom for the future that many would have experienced in the past."

Welcomed

The recent announcement regarding Kaftrio has been welcomed by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity that Liam champions, which is works towards a brighter future for everyone with cystic fibrosis (CF) by funding cutting-edge research, driving up standards of care and supporting people with the condition and their loved ones.

A spokesperson from the charity said: "Following the annoucement that Kaftrio has been approved for use for eligible children aged 6-11 in Northern Ireland, we are delighted that the MHRA has also now approved the life-changing CF drug for children across the rest of the UK too.

"This is a huge milestone in the Kaftrio journey following years of campaigning by people with cystic fibrosis and their families.

"We are delighted at the positive impact this will have for many children and their families. CF is a progressive disease, so this is an important next step in limiting lung damage and slowing long term decline in health."