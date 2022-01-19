Fuel payment scheme welcomed, but more help needed for families facing 'heat or eat' dilemma

THE manager of a local advice service has said a scheme to help tackle fuel poverty is "just a drop in the ocean", with more and more families struggling to afford heat this winter.

Michael Roddy, manager of Omagh Independent Advice Service (OIAS), said the spiraling cost of oil, gas and electricity is having an adverse impact on local families, many forced to choose between 'heating or eating'.

Last week, a Department for Communities Scheme designed to help struggling families was opened, which will provide an emergency £100 payment to those severely impacted by rising fuel prices.

The scheme will help 20,000 families in Northern Ireland, with £2m in funding provided by The Department for Communities in collaboration with Bryson Charitable Group, the Consumer Council and a range of local energy companies.

However, while Michael Roddy of Omagh Independent Advice Service welcomed the scheme, he said it is "just drop in the ocean" in comparison to what local people are facing.

Mr Roddy is all too familiar with the plight of local families, working on the frontline providing free, confidential and independent advice and information to struggling families, as well as a range of other representational services.

Mr Roddy said: "For the scheme, there is a household income threshold (£23,000) that recipients must be below to qualify, and this doesn't reflect the households we are dealing with. I have seen households with two people working who are experiencing elements of fuel poverty.

"Of course, the scheme is to be welcomed and anything that may alleviate fuel worries in the short term is a good thing. But it is very much a drop in the ocean when we see how sharply fuel prices have risen, which is resulting in more and more people slipping into fuel poverty, many who have experienced it before."

'Worried'

Recent months have been characterised by sharp increases in the cost of living, with wages failing to keep pace. Whether it be fuel, consumer goods or everyday essentials, individuals across the board are having their finances impacted.

According to Mr Roddy, this situation is leaving people "worried", especially during the month of January when the financial fallout from the festive period becomes apparent.

"I would say that at this moment in time, people are very worried," he said. "Heating is a big thing and it's something no-one can go without. We have heard about the whole 'heat or eat' dilemma, and this is a sobering reality for a lot of people. We have a situation where the price has gone through roof in past four months, and this is making things very difficult for families.

"While the new scheme will help in some way, it is incumbent that assembly to sit down and look at ways of assisting the most vulnerable in society, and helping those most effected by this. Fuel poverty isn't a new thing, it's been ongoing for years, and a plan of action on how to tackle this in the long term is now needed."

'Unprecedented'

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey said the Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme was conceived out of "unprecedented" spikes in the cost of energy.

"The unprecedented energy price rises have meant that those who are already struggling financially are facing added pressures during the winter months and there is therefore a need for an immediate response.

“This additional funding is vital in providing emergency financial support to vulnerable families to meet their energy costs and where it is essential to protect people’s mental health and physical wellbeing."

“The scheme is an excellent example of government working together with private companies and the voluntary and community sector to benefit those in need of support in the time ahead.”