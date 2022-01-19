Local groups invited to get involved in St Patrick's Day parade

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is inviting local groups in Strabane and the surrounding areas to express their interest in being part of the town's St Patrick's Day parade this year.

The parade, which is the highlight of the Strabane St Patrick's Day programme, centres around community participation and council is inviting businesses, schools, community groups, music/dance/drama groups, sports clubs, or any other relevant groups to express interest in being involved in the return of the parade, which was not able to take place in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged all groups to get involved.

"The Strabane St Patrick's Day parade is always a special occasion and it's fantastic news that we will see it return to the town this year," he said.

"Community participation is what makes the parade what it is, and it centres around local groups getting involved.

"We are inviting everyone from a wide range of groups to register your interest and have a chat with our council officers about the big plans for March 17 this year.

"We welcome participation not just from groups within Strabane but also from the wider surrounding area and villages.

"The safety of participants and spectators is of paramount importance and all planning leading up to the event will be done in line with the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place."

Any groups interested in taking part in Strabane's St Patrick's Day Parade 2022 should email Ashleigh.devine@derrystrabane.com by Wednesday, January 26.