Local ladies plan charity sit out

A local lady and her mother are planning a 24 hour sit out for charity on Friday January 28.

Samantha Peden is planning the 24 hour sit out and braving the January cold in aid of two charities - Crocus Galgorm, that works with families of special needs children, and also for European Mission Fellowship.

The European Mission Fellowship is currently supporting a church plant in Poland where a new building is needed.

Speaking to the Guardian, Samatha said: “Mum and I have taken part in alot of fundraising campaigns over the years but recently with Covid we haven’t been able to do as much recently.

“This idea came because we needed something that wasn’t bringing alot of people together so the sit out will let people gather outside safely.

“We don’t have a set target in mind to raise, just really as much as people can give.

“So come out and say hello to us during the night!”

Donate via www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/

thepedenkerrsitout