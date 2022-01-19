The Celtic Tenors to mark 20th anniversary with Strule Arts Show

THE CELTIC Tenors, a charismatic, globe trotting classical crossover act, will celebrate their 20th anniversary with an extra-special show in the Strule Arts Centre.

The much-anticipated performance is especially poignant for local member, Daryl Simpson, who will be taking to his hometown stage with his fellow tenors to present the music, harmonies and fun that has made the group a worldwide success.

The upcoming show is part of a wider tour, which will see the group visit a variety of venues, north and south.

And not even Covid-19 could stop the trio's determination to mark two decades.

Despite originally being billed as a Christmas show to take place in December, due to the pandemic the event has been rescheduled to February 3 at Omagh's premier arts venue.

Nonetheless, the Tenors are immensely excited to get 2022 off to a flying start by entertaining the people of Omagh, who have, over the past two decades been passionately supportive of the group's whirlwind career.

And it is has been a powerful journey to follow. The group, made up of Daryl Simpson BEM, who also founded Omagh Community Youth Choir, North Meath man, Matthew Gilsenan and Sligo's James Nelson, have made an impact worldwide as one of the only tenor groups with a truly international audience.

With a polished worldwide reputation and over a million CDs sold, the Celtic Tenors offer something truly unique, much to the delight of their legions of fans.

Having attained such noteworthy success, it would be easy to let it go to their heads.

But, as fans can confirm, the trio love what they do and don’t take themselves too seriously.

'Humble'

According to Daryl, who spoke to the Tyrone Constitution ahead of the show, he strives to be humble, which, as he explained, follows suit with other notable artists from Omagh.

"One of the things that I have always been appreciative of is the fact that the great musicians and singers who have came out from Omagh - the likes of Arty McGlynn, Brian Coll, Franky McBride - have been incredibly humble.

“I would like to think some of that has impacted my own personality with music.

“There was always a real warmth that has come with their music and hopefully that has rubbed off on me a little.

"I feel that being able to share are sharing music with people and that's actually a real privilege, something that I try and carry with me.

“It is one of the main perks of the job!"

And sharing his gift to local folk is something that Daryl is greatly looking forward to, as the much-anticipated show in the Strule Arts Centre creeps ever closer.

He said: "In celebrating 20 years of the Celtic Tenors we will be a looking back through some of the songs of our time, including stuff from our latest album, 'An Irish Songbook'.

“It will be a great night of celebration and reflection, where we will share some great stories and positivity.

"For me, it's my hometown and I'm always thrilled to play at the Strule Arts Centre.

“Over the years we have been very fortunate to be able to get our music out to people all over the world, and tour in around 40 different countries.

"It has always been an honour to represent not just my hometown but the whole kind of culture that comes along with the island of Ireland.

“It has been a truly special thing to do and it has presented so many wonderful opportunities when it comes to meeting other artists and sharing music."

Adaptability

The pandemic-landscape of the past two-years has impacted most all musical artists, regardless of genre.

For the Celtic Tenors, whose work is predominately international with legions of fans in many different countries, touring was all but derailed.

However, as Covid-19 has taught us, adaptability is key and Daryl continued to perform virtually throughout the pandemic through a variety of online platforms.

It was during these back-to-basics live shows that one of the most basic functions of music - providing listeners with hope and respite in uncertain times - remerged.

As an artist, Daryl said he was privileged to help provide solace to online viewers during the darkest days of the pandemic.

"Through lockdown I did 18 weeks of shows on Facebook, and then I moved to Patreon, which is a subscription service and I have done over 70 weeks of concerts on that platform.

“This sees people tuning in from all over the world, including Canada, the US, Germany, and England.

"I have been able to build a community where people can share their thoughts and hopes, enjoy music, and feel like they are part of something.

“The disruption of not being able to get out and about in some ways has been helped by developing these online communities and showing support for each other in this way.

"We are aware of the difficulties that Covid-19 has brought to families all over and, so hopefully by sharing some music we can provide some people with a little optimism and hope for the future."

The Celtic Tenors will be playing at the Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, February 3 at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £24 and are available to book now.