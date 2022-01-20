Bernard's legacy will live on - by the shore of a Scottish loch

WHEN a bunch of yellow balloons were released in memory of Spar Greystone butcher Bernard Sheridan last summer, nobody knew just how far they would travel - and the mark his legacy would leave in one balloon’s final destination.

They had soared skywards when local people joined staff at the popular Antrim store to support a fundraiser organised in memory of a local man who made an indelible mark on the community he served.

Bernard was the butcher at the Spar for many years - but he was much more than that.

Blessed with a cheery disposition, many also considered him a friend. Even the annual trudge to collect the Christmas turkey was transformed into one of the high points of the festive season!

Sadly Bernard, or Barney to many of his pals, passed away peacefully at home back in April last year.

His heartbroken family decided that contributions could be made to Marie Curie in lieu of flowers - and soon the donations came rolling in.

That total was boosted by a special charity day ‘in memory of Bernard, our butcher’.

As well as fundraising, locals gathered to exchange stories about the local man - and yellow balloons were released in his memory.

Among the local people offering their support was Antrim Town Councillor Jim Montgomery.

Speaking afterwards, he said it had been ‘emotional yet uplifting’.

“I commend all at the Greystone Spar for the great fundraising event they ran in memory of Bernard Sheridan, who many people knew and loved during his time in the shop,” said the UUP man.

“Tying it in with the Spar’s 60th anniversary events, the fundraising events have raised thousands of pounds for Marie Curie which is a great cause to donate to.

“It was obvious Bernard’s family and friends were overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who gave to such a worthy cause in memory of a much missed man.”

Just days after its release, one of Bernard’s balloons was found on the shores of Loch Katrine in the Trossachs of Central Scotland, some 150 miles away from the store, and the walkers who found the balloon reached out to the team to let them know what they had found.

In an email to the team, Roger Doubal wrote: “How especially nice to hear that the balloon we found in Stronachlachar… was sent off in commemoration of your colleague.”

Mr Doubal also let them know that its ribbon was used to splint a small Rowan tree sapling which had been damaged, which Diane Camlin at SPAR Greystone says is just so fitting for Bernard’s memory.

“We were so thrilled to get the email from Roger, his wife and friends who had found the balloon in Scotland,” she said.

“It is remarkable to think that Bernard is now known and remembered outside of our community, which is as it should be as he was a remarkable man.

“For his balloon’s ribbon to then be used to help along the sapling is wonderful as this is exactly something Bernard would’ve done himself, and it’s lovely to think his memory is helping sustain that growth.

“Bernard’s family gave friends and family seeds to sow and grow to think fondly of him, and I sowed mine at his parking space at the store.”

Now, a plaque has been fitted at the entrance of the store in memory of Bernard and the fantastic fundraising the store and his family have been doing in his memory since the summer.

Over £3,000 has been raised for the store charity partner, Marie Curie which also provided care for Bernard and his family in his final days.

Denise added: “We held a fundraising day in Bernard’s honour and our staff took part in a 12-hour ‘walk-a-thon’ in store, all wearing yellow of course, and we had raffles and lucky dips for the kids.

“The whole community was so supportive, and we’ve raised £3,183 in total! We had aimed to raise £3,000 for Marie Curie in Bernard’s name, so to surpass that total is just wonderful.”

In total 60 yellow balloons were released in Bernard’s memory, as he had just turned 60 the month before he passed away – sharing the milestone birthday with SPAR in Northern Ireland this year.

“Bernard would’ve been front and centre in our 60th celebrations with SPAR NI, he was such a vibrant and important part of our business and the shoppers just loved coming in and seeing him.

“He is so missed but his legacy will continue on with his memory plaque, our continued fundraising for Marie Curie and MND Awareness, and of course that little sapling on the shores of Loch Katrine in Scotland.”