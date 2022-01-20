McCrossan welcomes £340,000 Omagh cycleway/footway

WEST Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan has welcomed a £340,000 cycleway/footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Dublin Road, Omagh.

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced work had commenced on Thursday of last week.

The works will extend along the C0663 Dublin Road, Omagh to provide approximately 530 metres of new cycleway/footway from Belvedere Park junction towards the junction of Ballynahatty Road along the western side of the Dublin Road.

The SDLP representative, Mr McCrossan said: “This £340,000 cycleway/footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme will make a huge difference to the way people get around in this area. The new cycleway/footway will allow people to leave the car at home, and travel safely and with confidence along this newly-established route.

“This project will have the twin benefit for encouraging people to take part in more active travel resulting in them living longer, happier and healthier lives, while also being good for the environment by taking cars off our roads.

“The work is expected to be completed by March 18 and while every precaution has been taken to minimise disruption I’d encourage road users to be aware that lane closures and road closures will be necessary at some points in the work and to show patience, follow directions and leave extra time for their journeys.

“I’d like to thank SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon for delivering this scheme for our local community. She has once again demonstrated her commitment to encouraging active travel and combatting the climate crisis and local people will reap the benefits.”