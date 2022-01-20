Questions are asked over spending on Mayoral car

A COUNCILLOR has questioned why the DUP, UUP and Alliance voted to spend an extra £13,000 on a new car for the Mayor.

At November’s meeting of the Policy and Government Committee there was a recommendation to replace the existing car with an Audi E-Tron electric vehicle, in line with the new Fleet Strategy Climate Change Action Plan.

The report said that the vehicle was ‘also the most economically advantageous option from the same manufacturer’.

At that meeting, Alliance rep Neil Kelly, seconded by the SDLP’s Ryan Wilson, proposed that a comparison report to include alternative makes and models of cars be brought to November’s full council meeting.

That proposal was backed by seven votes to six.

At the full council meeting, a table was laid out to members, comparing total lease cost, approximate fuel cost, total vehicle cost and emissions over the 36-month period, with the electric vehicle performing best against hybrid or diesel options.

A minimum range in excess of 200 miles on a single electric charge was stipulated as a minimum requirement.

‘Executive saloons’ - a Mercedes EQS and Audi E-Tron - were compared to Jaguar I Pace, Skoka Enyaq and Tesla Y SUVs, or Sports Utility Vehicles.

The cheapest by far was the Skoda, which had a better mileage range on a single charge.

The UUP, backed by the DUP, proposed that approval be given to lease the fully electric Audi from the Crown Commercial Services Framework for the period.

While Mr Kelly was not present at the full monthly meeting, Councillor Wilson, backed by Sinn Fein, proposed that the Skoda SUV be approved.

However that amendment was defeated, with eight voting in favour, 29 against and no abstentions.

The original proposal was passed with 30 voting in favour, seven against and no abstentions.

The Dunsilly rep has hit out at the ‘waste of ratepayers money on a new Audi car to chauffeur the Mayor around the borough’ when ‘better value, more efficient and cheaper alternatives were available’.

“Council was invited to consider a number of options to replace the car used by the Mayor.” he said.

“I proposed that we go with a Skoda electric car priced at £27,942.

“This vehicle was more efficient and had a greater range than the premium branded Audi that the DUP, UUP and Alliance opted for.

“At a time when we are considering what rate to strike for the next financial year we should be ensuring value for money, not wasting money on premium branded vehicles to chauffeur the Mayor around the borough.

“Many of the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey have significant financial struggles and we have businesses that are doing their best in these uncertain times, the very least any elected representatives should be doing is ensuring that any expenditure incurred by Council is absolutely necessary and that value for money is achieved, wasting thousands extra on a car is totally unacceptable.”

Ironically, the once-derided Skoda brand, as well as Audi and VW are all now owned by the same German company.

The police often use Skodas and Goverment officials can often be seen being ferried around in the make, which originated in what is now the Czech Republic.

Before the old Antrim council merged with Newtownabbey, many first citizens chose to go to official events under their own steam and claim back mileage, while the late Bobby Loughran, an SDLP stalwart who was first nationalist Mayor of the borough, was often seen cycling to engagements with his Chain of Office flapping behind him in a plastic bag

Neil Kelly confirmed that he had proposed a comparison chart of different vehicles, adding: “I couldn’t understand why the only option given was the Audi and I wanted to see more choice and be given more options.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “As part of its commitment to tackling climate change Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has agreed to lease a fully electric powered car for use by the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

“As part of the transition of the Council fleet to Ultra Low Emission Vehicles, the replacement of the car is another milestone in demonstrating the Council’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 10% by 2023.

“The electric car, similar to the current Audi model used by the Mayor, will be leased under similar terms from next March.”