CLOGHER APPRENTICE SAVES WORKER'S LIFE

A CLOGHER apprentice has spoken of how his quick actions helped saved the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest.
South East Regional College (SERC) student Niall McConnell administered CPR to a man who fell ill at the wheel of a lorry.
The 20-year-old from Clogher is a Level 2 Construction Plant Apprentice based at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.
He was working on site for employer, Pat O’Donnell & Co, distributors of Volvo construction equipment, at Kilroot Power Station in Carrickfergus when the incident occurred.


