Angry Fintona residents left in the dark over street light removal

FINTONA residents are unhappy the 'lights have gone off' in the Church Street area of the town.

A car park behind approximately 15 houses on the street has been left in darkness for two years, claims local resident Doris McFarland. But rather than the issue being addressed, the street light has now been permanently removed.

"It's dangerous for everyone and it's not nice for us older people. You don't know who is lurking about in the darkness. All we need is one light and why it was ever taken away, we don't know."

Residents are "fed up" according to Doris, who claims the area is exploited by those wishing to engage in anti-social behaviour.

Local councillor, Bert Wilson, is calling on the Department for Infrastructure to address the issue.

"This has caused a lot of annoyance to residents and there was no discussion before the street light was removed," he said.