Dog fouling problem 'as bad as ever' - Claim

STRABANE'S dog fouling problem is "as bad as ever", a local resident has claimed.

The woman - who preferred not be named - was speaking this week about the increasing amount of dog dirt she encounters on her daily walk around the town.

"It's everywhere - no matter where you walk," she said. "It's getting to be a big problem again and I'm just fed up either walking into it or having to try to avoid it.

"It's the people with prams and parents out with their children on bikes who I feel for. It's an awful mess to have to clean up.

"People just have no respect at all. If you have an dog, you should be willing to clean up after it - the animal can't do it themselves!

"During lockdown council had a big campaign on Facebook about it with wardens out walking around the town and it did help, but it's as bad as ever now again."

The lady feels that tougher fines may be the answer.

She added: "I think a higher penalty will be a bigger deterrent, but the ultimate responsibility lies with the owners and there is no excuse."

Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr, also took to social media recently to urge dog owners to clean up after their pets.

His post prompted of a flurry of comments from members of the public, all reporting similar issues.

"A lot of complaints again about dog fouling on streets," councillor Barr said. "Parents with children out on their new bikes, prams and pedestrians (are being affected).

"It's really not difficult to clean up after your dog and have a bit more pride in your town.

"We can't complain about others neglecting the town if we're guilty ourselves."

The complaints comes just months after a high profile campaign initiated by council encouraging responsible dog ownership.

This included the use of additional staff to patrol problem areas throughout the council area, the installation of dog foul bins and signage and a co-ordinated cleansing programme, along with a focused media campaign.

Derry City and Strabane District Council was asked by this newspaper if it intends to bring back the patrols.

A spokesperson said: "Dog owners should always exercise responsible ownership by cleaning up after their dog.

"Dog fouling causes a serious health risk and a person who doesn't clean up after their dog may face an on-the-spot fine of up to £80. These fines are known as fixed penalty notices.

"If a person refuses to pay, they can be taken to the local Magistrates Court for the dog fouling offence and fined up to £1,000."

The spokesperson explained that dog wardens will increase patrols in the area and members of the public can report dog fouling by emailing dogcontrol@derrystrabane.com

Meanwhile, the council has reminded dog owners of their responsibilities for keeping their pets on a leash.

It follows an incident at the Canal Towpath at Ballymagorry on New Year's Day when a man was injured whilst defending his wife and dog during a vicious dog attack.

The animal, described as a bull terrier-type breed was off its lead.

The council spokesperson said it was aware of the incident and reminded dog owners of their responsibilities.

"All dog owners are reminded of the current Dog Control Orders in place and must adhere fully to them as failure to do so can also result in a fine," she added.

The Dog Control Orders can be found on the council's website at:

https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/

Health-Community-Wellbeing/

Dog-Control-Animal-Welfare/

Dog-Control-Orders