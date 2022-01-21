Enduring Queen tribute band to take to Strule Arts Centre stage

FLASH Harry, Northern Ireland's most enduring tribute band, will be taking to the Strule Arts Centre stage on Friday, January 28 at 8pm.

The band have been celebrating the music of super star Freddie Mercury and super group Queen, for over 25 years.

Flash Harry deliver a rock show that will have the audience rocking in their seats and singing along to anthems of one of the greatest bands in history; featuring classics like 'Radio Ga Ga', 'We Are the Champions', to 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Who Wants to Live Forever' and everything in between.

The five-piece band have played everywhere from the USA to Dubai as well as major venues in the UK and Ireland and continue to sell out venues wherever they go, recreating the magic of Queen for audiences young and old. For a true celebration of the music of Queen, Flash Harry are a band not to be missed.

For more detailed information on how the centre plans to make your visit to the theatre as safe an enjoyable as possible, visit the Strule Arts Centre website.

All activities will be undertaken in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions and public health guidance and are subject to change should Covid 19 regulations change.