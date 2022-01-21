Omagh woman raises £2,500 for Epilepsy Action in memory of late mum

PAULA Devine from Omagh recently presented Epilepsy Action NI with a cheque for £2,500.

Paula raised this fantastic amount by completing a 15,000 step-a-day challenge in November 2021, to honour her late mother, Maureen Devine.

Maureen sadly passed away due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) in February 2020.

Paula carried out her fundraising challenge to celebrate what would have been Maureen’s 60th birthday.

Paula said: “My mother Maureen had epilepsy from the age of two. She suffered from myoclonic seizures quite often but always remained so strong and had a very fulfilled life. She was such good fun, always the life and soul of the party and very caring.

"Although she was unwell, she would have always been there for others who were sick. She was nothing but loving, caring, loyal and devoted to me, my brother Kieran and my dad, Kieran Sr. She will live on in our hearts forever, and I hope that my fundraising event will make a difference to people dealing with epilepsy”.

SUDEP is rare, affecting around 1 in every 1,000 adults with epilepsy each year. While there is no way to rule it out completely, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of SUDEP.

The most effective way to reduce the risk of SUDEP is to have as few seizures as possible, especially tonic-clonic seizures. Having fewer seizures also reduces the risk of death or injury from status epilepticus (prolonged seizures) or accidents.

While seizures can’t always be fully controlled, taking epilepsy medicines every day, exactly as they have been prescribed by your doctor is vital. If you don’t like your medicine or have side-effects, talk to your epilepsy specialist so they can make changes. It’s good to find out in advance what to do if you miss a dose of your medicine or have vomiting or diarrhoea after taking it.

Avoiding situations that could trigger seizures, where possible, is also important. Common triggers include missing a dose of epilepsy medicines, lack of sleep, stress and drinking too much alcohol. If your seizures are not fully controlled, ask to be referred to an epilepsy specialist for a review of your epilepsy and medicines. They may be able to suggest changes to your epilepsy medicines, or other treatment options.

If you have seizures while you sleep, as well as steps to reduce seizures, you could consider different sleeping arrangements so there is someone else in the room where you sleep who could help if you have a seizure. If not, then alarms or monitors could alert someone else if you have a seizure. People could also consider sleeping on their back or getting a safety pillow.

If anyone needs more information, you can call the Epilepsy Action Helpline on 0808 800 5050 or visit the Epilepsy Action website: www.epilepsy.org.uk/SUDEP.