Additional resources should be considered to mitigate postal delays - Councillor

ROYAL Mail has apologised to customers who have experienced delays in receiving their mail but has stressed that COVID-related absences is continuing to have an impact on service provision.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been complaints from householders across the district who have not received letters in a timely manner.

In some cases, many of them have said they are missing out on important missives of an urgent nature such as medical appointments, cheques and legal letters.

Delays to the postal service have been reported in the wider Derg district in recent weeks with one local councillor saying he has yet to receive a response from management on the matter.

The SDLP's Steven Edwards said he appreciated that postal workers are working in a challenging landscape, but says additional resources, if needed, should be considered to mitigate the situation.

“I’ve had a number of queries in the past week regarding Royal Mail delivery of letters in the wider Castlederg area," he said.

"This includes people living on the Cavan Road, Speerholme Road, parts of Aghyaran and Killeter.

“Our postmen and women are doing a difficult job under the circumstances. They are dedicated, working under incredible pressures and I thank them all.

“I’ve written to senior management asking for an explanation and demanding that, if needed, additional resources are put into Castlederg town.

“I have yet to receive a response from them.”

Responding to the concerns, a Royal Mail spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience to customers but said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the postal service.

She added that the organisation is working to deliver the most comprehensive service it can in the current climate, and that added support is being provided to sorting offices.

“Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country," she commented. "We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self-isolation, higher than usual levels of sickness absence, resourcing or other local factors.

"We are providing targeted support to the local offices affected by these issues and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may have experienced.

"Our postmen and women are continuing to work incredibly hard, as they have done throughout the pandemic, and we are thankful for all of their efforts and determination.”