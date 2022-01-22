Fly-tipping on rural road condemned

ULSTER Unionist councillor, Matthew Bell, has condemned a serious incident of fly-tipping that occurred on a rural road in Omagh.

The recent incident saw countless beer cans and other waste, including empty 'Red Bull' tins and disposable coffee cups discarded.

Bell has urged anyone who comes across fly-tipping to report it to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“I am disappointed to learn about a serious fly-tipping incident which occurred recently," he said. "We are so lucky to live in the beautiful Tyrone countryside and I can’t understand why someone would want to damage it.

"Fly-tipping is unfortunately an issue our council has to deal with throughout the year, if you come across any other instances please report it to the council.”