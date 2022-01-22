Liam's fundraising efforts recognised by council during special Mayoral reception

A SPECIAL civic reception has been held in honour of a Castlederg man who was the recipient of a Pride of Britain award.

Cystic fibrosis ambassador, Liam McHugh, was bestowed with the prestigious honour back in October 2020 in recognition of his fundraising in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Since his daughter Rachel was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 1992, Liam has raised over £300,000 and covered around 180,000 miles in support of the Trust.

The event was hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, at the Guildhall, where Mr McHugh was also joined by family and friends.

It proved to be the icing on the cake for Liam as it followed the news that the use of a cystic fibrosis treatment drug Kaftrio is being extended to 6 to 11 year-olds.

Kaftrio was initially approved for use in Northern Ireland in 2020 following an agreement with its supplier Vertex Pharmaceuticals which gave access to people with CF over the age of 12 in line with a European-wide license.

The recent extension means that clinically suitable children aged six and over can now benefit.

Following the announcement, the Derg man said the availability of the drug will have a "life-changing" impact on both sufferers and their families.

Mayor Warke said he was delighted to be able to honour the local man's fantastic work that has helped to change the lives of thousands of people across Northern Ireland.

He said: "It was a pleasure to host Liam and his family at a Mayor's reception to mark the incredible work he has done and continues to do to help raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and to support so many families with his fund-raising efforts.

"Liam is very deserving of his Pride of Britain award and as Mayor I was delighted to also recognise his achievements."

Also present at the event was SDLP Derg councillor, Steven Edwards, who said he was delighted to see Liam's dedication and committment recognised by council.

"I was privileged to attend a Mayoral reception for the fantastic Liam McHugh," he added.

"Liam has done so much for cystic fibrosis in terms of campaigning, raising awareness and much needed funds.

"Liam has raised in excess of £300,000 for the cystic fibrosis charity which is simply amazing.

"He has won UK wide awards such as the Pride of Britain but I am glad that he has now been recognised locally by our council for his contribution to society."

He added: "A massive thanks to Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke and the council team for holding this event which was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

"I'm glad Liam could have some of his family and friends with him. Well done Liam!"