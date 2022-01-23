Murphy welcomes works at new Bessbrook playpark

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Murphy has welcomed the commencement of works at the pond playpark in Bessbrook, claiming that once completed the park will be a “fantastic asset for the community”.

Councillor Murphy said:

“I am delighted to see the works now begin on upgrading this play park for the people of Bessbrook.

“This project has been funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs with a significant contribution from the Council.

“Bessbrook has a growing population and this amenity is a welcomed development.

“I hope to see this work completed before the end of February and look forward to working with the local community to make Bessbrook a more attractive place to live in.

“I am in no doubt this new play park will be well utilised and valued by all of the parents and children of all ability in the Bessbrook community.”