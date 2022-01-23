Omagh man is on a mission to establish community shed and garden in Strathroy

AN OMAGH horticulture enthusiast is on a mission to establish a community garden in the heart of Strathroy.

Local individuals will recognise Patrick Hosey, a community gardener and builder who likes nothing more than helping other people with all things gardening.

Aside from his monthly events where he provides seeds of all descriptions and dispenses invaluable growing advice, the Omagh man is also hard at work establishing an all-new garden and shed for the local community.

Patrick is a strong believer in the positive benefits of gardening when it comes to both physical and mental health, and as such he is keen to establish the roots of the garden, which he hopes will help to promote some much-needed positivity during uncertain times of the pandemic.

As the old saying goes, 'big trees grow from small acorns', and as such, Patrick is hopeful that an ongoing fundraising effort will help see the project bloom!

Patrick's passion for the garden stems from his own life experiences, with gardening as an 'alternative therapy' supporting him on his own personal, positive mental health journey.

"I have suffered from mental health problems for most of my adult life, and as a result, I got into gardening as a way to cope," he said. "For me, gardening is an 'alternative therapy', which can be different things for different people. Some people's therapy could be reading, writing, drama, singing etc. It's whatever helps to lift your mood. Mine is gardening!

"I love growing fruit and vegetables and teaching others how to do the same. I get great satisfaction from getting stuck in, whether it be weeding, digging flower beds, or planting seeds.

"I have been on a number of different courses and have always been keen to help out members of the local community when it comes to landscaping and general gardening."

Keen to further use his passion for gardening and seeing a definite need for an additional communal safe space in the area, Patrick's vision of a community centred garden and shed was born.

"A few years ago, I decided that a community garden would be an excellent thing for the local community both in Strathroy and Omagh," he explained. "The last few years have really exposed just how many people are suffering from mental health issues, and the isolation caused by Covid-19 is only worsening the situation. There is a real pandemic of loneliness now, and it's impacting people of all ages.

"Nothing beats getting out and being active. It is extremely rewarding to see plants and vegetables growing and reaping the benefits of all the arduous work. A community garden in Strathroy will serve the entire community, and people of all ages and genders."

Challenges

However, as could be expected, establishing a community garden presents challenges . But with plans in motion for a that a plot of land can be secured near Meelmore Drive, Omagh and an organising committee now on board, Patrick is hoping his ambitions will soon be realised.

Patrick continued: "I have put out an appeal to over 120 businesses in the Omagh area for donations of building materials and other essentials for the project. We are also hoping to run a raffle draw to raise money, and we are also incredibly pleased to have received some funding from the council and Live Here Love Here.

"Now more than ever, these kinds of community gardens and sheds are needed. With the help of the community, we can create a safe space for people to come and relax, socialise, unwind, and even learn a thing or two about gardening. It won't be a men's shed, it will be everyone's shed men and women of all ages, teenagers, and children.

"Of course, we have to walk before we can run, and everything is still at an early stage, but fingers crossed in coming months we will have a new space that will add something to our local community."