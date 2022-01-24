Approval for 25 homes to be built in Caledon

Mid-Ulster District Council has approved a planning application for 25 homes to be built in Caledon.

Lodged by agent Consarc Conservation on behalf of applicant Caledon Estates Company, the application seeks permission to build a residential development of 25 dwellings at lands south-east of Church Hill Road, Caledon.

These dwellings will be a mixture of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties located in the lower, east part of the site.



