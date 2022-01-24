Former Integrated College Dungannon student to perform in London's West End.

Former Integrated College Dungannon student, Donal MacAuley, has been selected to perform in a production of ‘Camelot’ on London's West End.

The show is a one-night special featuring some of the biggest and upcoming names on the West End, including Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, who performed in some of the West End’s most enduring productions, most notably ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Les Misérables’.

Donal attends the prestigious Trinity Laban in London and auditioned for the show in November. He found out about a week later that he, alongside a number of friends from his year in College, had been selected.



