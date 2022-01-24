Multi-million pound investment plans from Mid-Ulster District Council

Multi-million pound investment plans from Mid-Ulster District Council

A CAPITAL programme in Mid-Ulster valued at in excess of £1.8M will contribute to civic space revitalisation, upgrades to outdoor play opportunities and improved access to outdoor recreation across the district in the coming year.
The multi-million pound investment plans from Mid-Ulster District Council will see a total of 10 projects delivered by late spring 2022, with a further nine projects in the pipeline for later in the year.


The projects, including Coalisland Canal towpath, are featured in the Tyrone Courier 19/01/22

