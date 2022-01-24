PIONEERING new research into sudden adult death syndrome at NUI Galway will seek to develop genetic cures for the condition.

The research is being supported by the Cormac Trust, set up in the name of the late All-Ireland winning Tyrone footballer Cormac McAnallen, who died from SADS in 2004.

Support from the trust will facilitate research into new treatments, using stem cell technology that allows researchers to grow heart cells in a lab.

