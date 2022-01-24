(Above: The clergy officiating at the funeral were (from left); Archbishop Michael Jackson, Archdeacon Brian Harper, Bishop Ian Ellis, Archbishop John McDowell, Monsignor Peter O’Reilly representing the Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher and Dean Kenneth Hall, of St. Macartin’s Cathedral.)

THE funeral of the former Bishop of Clogher, the Rt Rev Brian Hannon, took place on Thursday last in Enniskillen.

Bishop Hannon, late of Drumconnis, Ballinamallard, passed away peacefully, at the Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen on Monday 10th January. He was aged 85.

He retired in 2001.

A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Thursday last in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, where he had served as Rector and Dean before becoming Bishop.

(Bishop Brian Hannon during his time as Bishop of Clogher.)