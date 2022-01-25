Over three hundred years of volunteering at Antrim's new improved Hospice charity shop

NORTHERN Ireland Hospice has officially re-opened its Antrim shop, following a major refurbishment.

The revamped store is packed with a wide range of quality, pre-loved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, and clothing for ladies, children, and gents.

The shop boasts designer and high street favourites including Michael Kors, Converse, Pavers, Clarks and Marks & Spencer.

And most importantly, it is run by local volunteers, with an estimate 300 years of service from the local men and women who have helped out down the years.

Liz Sloan, Supervisor of the Hospice Shop in Antrim, said: “After being closed for the refit, we are so excited to re-open the doors to our amazing customers. This store is now refurbished and re-fabulous!

“We have always had fantastic support from local people, so we are delighted to introduce our statement shop to the Antrim community.

“The new contemporary look will once more prove to be an added draw to the town.

“If you’ve never shopped with us then now is the time to come and have a look at the wonderful range of products available.

“While we have been refreshed with plenty of new bargains, the same friendly faces will be ready to greet you when you visit us next!

“Most importantly, the refreshed shop will help make a huge difference to the lives of local people who need it most.

“Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.”

Northern Ireland Hospice’s Head of Retail, Neil Fowler, said: “We are all aware of the need to be more environmentally conscious and our stores have been at the forefront of sustainable shopping, offering quality preloved clothing and goods at low prices, preventing them from going to landfill.

“As well as helping Hospice play its part in the circular economy, our supporters are also helping to create a circle of kindness: donors give us the quality items they no longer need; our volunteers sort these goods for our customers to purchase; and the funds raised from the sale allow Hospice to continue to provide specialist care in the local community.

“I am sure the store will continue to be a favourite and well-supported destination for local shoppers.

“The stylish, modern interior offers a fresh retail experience that will prove popular both with new and existing customers.”

You can visit the Northern Ireland Hospice shop in Antrim at Unit 5 Castle Walk, Antrim, BT41 4DN. For more information about making a donation of pre-loved quality goods or becoming an Antrim shop volunteer, call 028 9446 4534.