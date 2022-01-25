School expansion is welcomed - but why no increase in enrolment?

THE proposed extension of Parkhall College has been welcomed - but calls have been made for the Education Authority to increase pupil numbers in the school to meet local demand.

Former UUP mayor Jim Montgomery spoke after the Antrim Guardian revealed that the ever-popular school was planning a two storey extension to provide additional school accommodation, parking and landscaping - just four years after moving onto their current site.

Meanwhile, long-awaited improvements to Ballycraigy Primary School have also begun, see Page 3 for more details.