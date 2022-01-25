Teen girl on burglary and knife charges

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Detectives investigating a number of burglaries in the Ballymena area in December 2021 have charged an 18 year old woman with a number of offences including burglary, possession of class B controlled drugs and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

She is due to appear via videolink at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday 25th January. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 20 year old man has also been arrested in connection to these incidents and is currently in custody assisting detectives with their enquiries.

