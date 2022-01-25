DUP tight lipped over Robinson replacement

THE DUP has refused to be drawn on the widely expected retirement of East Londonderry Assembly member George Robinson.

A party HQ spokesperson indicated only that “the selection process was underway and announcements would be made in due course”.

Mr Robinson is 80-years-old and not expected to stand in election scheduled for May this year.

An approach to his office was met with a “no comment” response.

The DUP is the only one of the main five parties yet to announce candidates for the poll.

Sinn Fein's sitting Assembly member Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed she is running, alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Kathleen McGurk.

The SDLP is fielding Cara Hunter who was co-opted into the seat left vacant by the death of John Dallat in 2020.

The Ulster Unionists' candidate has been confirmed as Darryl Wilson who represents the party on Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Similarly, the Alliance Party is fielding local councillor Chris McCaw.



*Continued in this week's Chronicle*