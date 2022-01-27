41 Mid-Ulster schools at risk of closure

THE LATEST findings from the Education Authority reveal that 41 schools in the Mid-Ulster area could be at risk of closure due to low enrolment numbers.

The EA has published a draft of their Strategic Area Plan 2022-2027, which is open for consultation until 12th April.

The Plan’s Sustainable Schools Policy recommends that the minimum enrolment threshold for rural primary schools is 105 pupils and 140 pupils for urban primary schools.

The figures show that the average teaching costs per pupil at a primary school in Mid-Ulster with less than 60 children is £3,801, compared to £2,562 at a school of more than 105 children. For post-primary schools, the average cost per pupil is £4,290 in a school with less than 250 pupils, versus £3,659 for schools with between 501 and 700 pupils.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier





Click here for Digital ePaper