Bloom nomination in recognition of 'hard work in Cullybackey

MID and East Antirm Borough Council has agreed to nominate the village of Cullybackey to compete in the Britain in Bloom awards 2022.

At a recent council meeting Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey said NILGA has asked council to put forward the village for the prestigious competition.

It follows Cullybackey's success in winning the large village category at last year's Ulster In Bloom Awards.

He said the nomination was a “recognition of all the hard work of the local community in partnership with council staff.”

Proposing the recommendation to nominate Cullybackey Councillor Timothy Gaston said: “The volunteers deserve a lot of credit and they deserve to be put forward for this competition by the council.

“I would just like to highlight Galgorm Manor and their sponsorship of £15,000 over the next three years and this will certainly aid and help Cullybackey prepare and I am glad to see the partnership by the volunteers and businesses.

“This is a great news story for Cullybackey and Mid and East Antrim and I am happy to propose this”.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl seconded the proposal stating: “As a resident and ratepayer of one of the three townlands that make-up Cullybackey, the townland of Dreen I am delighted to second this recommendation.

"It is a great honour to represent our province and I know Cullybackey will do us proud in this competition.

“We have a great group, as Cllr Gaston has said, of volunteers and I know they will step up to the mark as always.

“This council should be proud of the effort they have been putting in over the last two to three years to get to this point.”

The recommendation was approved.