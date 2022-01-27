Council launches 'Everybody Belongs' pledge opposing racism, sectarianism and discrimination

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has recently launched a new innovative campaign that demonstrates its commitment to valuing each and every resident in the district. It strives to oppose racism, sectarianism and discrimination against any of its residents irrespective of background, identity or ethnicity.

The campaign, Everybody Belongs, was officially launched by the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson. It was originally developed in line with the vision of the council’s Good Relations Programme that everyone feels they belong in a district that is welcoming, shared and inclusive for all.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Thompson said: “This is an extremely important campaign for our district. Fermanagh and Omagh District has a well earned reputation for the warmth and friendliness of the people and the Everybody Belongs campaign will clearly demonstrate that we are a district where everyone is welcome and valued irrespective of their background, identity and ethnicity and everyone has a role to play in our society.

"I believe it is important that we recognise that our diversity and multiculturalism greatly enriches our society and I am delighted to be the first citizen in our district to sign the Everybody Belongs pledge. The pledge is developed to support the campaign that opposes racism, sectarianism and any other form of discrimination, and condemns prejudice and hate speech.”

The Everybody Belongs campaign comprises a pledge of belonging that all public agencies, businesses and community organisations will be invited to commit to and display on their premises. It will also provide the opportunity to strengthen and diversify our community networks and encourage greater involvement of people of all backgrounds and ethnicities in the civic and public life of Fermanagh and Omagh District.

The Everybody Belongs pledge is available for signing online by visiting the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com.

For further information on the Everybody Belongs campaign, please contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Good Relations team by telephone on 0300 303 1777 or by email on goodrelations@fermanaghomagh.com

This programme has received financial support from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Good Relations programme assisted by The Executive Office.