Council reviewing measures at play park following anti-social behaviour concerns

COUNCIL has confirmed it is undertaking a review of measures to combat reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in the new play park at Sion Mills.

The £318,000 play park located close to Parkside Gardens on Seein Road in the village opened in September to the delight of local families.

It has proved to be a popular spot since with families coming from near and far to enjoy the play facilities, but concerns has been expressed by some residents that young people are congregating in the park late into the evenings.

It has also been reported that some have been abusive to residents when asked to move on, while some have had stones pelted at their windows.

There has also been claims that the young people are blasting loud music, while the issue dog fouling in the area has also been brought to council's attention.

According to local elected and community representatives, part of the problem is that the park is not properly secured at night and the surrounding fence is not high enough to prevent access outside of daylight hours.

DUP councillor, Keith Kerrigan, said the issue was raised prior to the opening of the park.

He believes that consideration should be given to increasing the height of the fence and also the potential of installing lighting.

"Firstly, I welcome the opening of the new play park. It is fantastic to see such an investment in the Derg DEA by council and DAERA," he said.

"It's disappointing to hear that there are issues with anti-social behaviour.

"As far back as the planning process, I had concerns and queried why the fence was low but at another council park it was at least a six foot high fence.

"These issues were clearly raised about the potential for anti-social behaviour at the start by local councillors and community representatives and that steps would have to be taken in regards to that.

"I had suggested that lights could be put in to discourage any such behaviour, but I was told it's not council policy.

"Now that it's come the concerns have come to fruition, I think the onus is back on council to step up the mark and see what we, as council, can do in conjunction with the local PSNI and community groups,, be that increasing the size of the fence, installing lights to hinder individuals or locking the park at night.

"This happens in other locations where there are individuals who lock a park at night and open it first thing in the morning again, so perhaps that is potential solution dfor Sion Mills."

SDLP councillor for the area, Steven Edwards, has also raised the issue with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the PSNI.

He said that while there is varying views on the extent of the reported behaviour, council must properly address any concerns.

"I have received a number of reports over Christmas and the New Year regarding anti-social behaviour at the new play parks in Park Side Gardens," he said.

"I’ve raised these with council and some mitigations were put in place but these seem to be ineffective.

"This includes increasing the community safety warden scheme and working with the community policing team.

“I have spoken to residents and community reps in the area on the issue. There are varying views on the severity of the anti-social behaviour and I do respect that.

"However, I do believe that any concerns need to be addressed and properly discussed.

“To that end, at last week's Environment and Regeneration Committee at council, along with another councillor, I raised concern about the anti-social behaviour and it was agreed that a meeting would be set up with all stakeholders to agree a way forward."

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was "disappointed to learn of the antisocial behaviour at the Sion Mills Play Park so soon after it has opened to the public".

The spokesperson said council is reviewing a number of measures to combat the problem and appealed to young people to consider the outcomes of their actions on the local community.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to "report any incidents of antisocial behaviour or vandalism you witness to the PSNI or to community safety wardens who have increased their patrols of the area."