Country Music Awards to return to Tullyglass Hotel

THE Northern Ireland Country Music Awards will return on Monday, February 7 at Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

The excitement is really mounting for the biggest celebration of Northern Ireland's finest country music artists and musicians all coming together for one very special night.

There will be over 40 performers from current big dance band stars like Jim Devine, Barry Kirwan, Lee Matthews, Liam Kelly, Paul Kelly, Justin McGurk and newcomers Owen Mac, Gavin Gribben, Jamie Donnelly and Kelan Browne to country music legends Chris Logue (Logue & McCool) and Billy McFarland.

Country music royalty will also be in attendance, at the prestigious music event including 1st Lady Susan McCann with her granddaughter Sinead Heaney and of course the Queen of Country Philomena Begley, who will be officially recognised for her 60 years in the music industry.

There will also be very special performances from country's leading lady Louise Morrissey and country superstar Derek Ryan.

The artists are all being backed by the extremely talented 6 piece house band, led by musical director Mark Vaughan and accompanied by the beautiful Benn Sisters on backing vocals.

The awards are being hosted by Malcolm McDowell, Louise Morrissey and Big T (Downtown Country).

There will be spacious round Table cabaret style seating for comfort;

Extra space allocated between tables to allow for social distancing;

Refurbished Ballroom with state of the art facilities including ventilation system.

Tickets are now limited. When there gone, there gone! £25+ booking fees and only available online at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk /e/187852460767

For more information go to the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2022 Facebook page.