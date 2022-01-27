Gortin's Janet announces 'mini UK tour'

GORTIN's Janet Devlin has revealed that she's off on a tour of the UK later this year.

Beginning on April 13 in Brighton, the tour continues with dates in London (April 16), Bristol (April 18), Birmingham (April 19), Manchester (April 24), culminating in Glasgow on April 25.

"I have an exciting announcement - I’m going on tour in April," she said excitedly.

"Well, a mini-tour in the UK to be exact, but nonetheless still out on the road!

"This is the 'It's Not That Deep' tour and is going to be a little more stripped back and raw as I'm road-testing songs I’m writing for my next album - can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.

"Although if you're on my Patreon I'll be leaking snippets and clippets of tracks.

"There’s no VIP/meet and greets on this tour but it will be a lovely intimate set up and as ever I'm looking forward to hanging with you at the end of the shows."

The talented songstress - who shot to fame on the X Factor - is also bringing back her live cyber shows.

"In other exciting news I'm bringing back my cyber shows," she continued. "Throughout March I'll be performing live on my social media platforms for one night, every week.

"Dates to be announced so keep your eyes peeled!"

Ahead of her tour, the talented singer/songwriter also has six Stageit shows planned from now until March.

Stageit is an online venue where artists perform live, interactive, monetised shows for their fans directly from a laptop, offering fans unique experiences that are never archived.

It allows both fans and artists to be part of the show as they are encouraged to ask the artist questions, request songs, and artists can even chat with other fans during the show.

StageIt enables fans to support artists. Whether you're helping an artist finance their next album or contributing to the performer's favourite charity, StageIt artists actually get paid for their time.

From the age of six, Janet was fully immersed in the sounds of her home, playing tin-whistle and fiddle in a local cèilidh band.

Later, she translated these influences to her YouTube channel, where she amassed a dedicated fanbase through the eclectic range of songs she covered.

Janet’s highly emotional sound is formed by a fusion of traditional folk, country, indie and quirky pop, topped with vocals that transcend genre and allow for a transformation of any song she sings.

This was evident in 2010, when she shot to national fame with an unforgettable cover of Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ in her X-Factor audition.

Since then, she’s honed her skills as a singer-songwriter, establishing her own narrative birthed from the virtual scrapbook of favourite music.

Her debut album ‘Running with Scissors’ was an opportunity for Janet to define herself as an artist, further refining her own brand of quirky folk-pop.

Constantly evolving as a storyteller, 2020’s ‘Confessional’ saw Janet translating her personal battles into a fairy-tale folk-pop universe, immersing listeners into the traditional Irish-folk soundscape of her youth.

The acclaimed album saw Janet stand sure of herself while the world descended into chaos.

Facing her darkest demons head on, the artist embedded a deep vulnerability within the album, resonating with an audience living amid unprecedented times.

Her unapologetic honesty continued into her autobiography, allowing a filter-free insight into her life up until that point.

‘It’s Not That Deep’ sees Janet’s artistry evolve once more, while maintaining a strong sense of her identity woven throughout.

She’s true to her origins, re-visiting ‘Your Song’, but reflects on the tiresome journey of finding a place she belongs within the summer road-trip inspired ‘Place Called Home’.

Janet briefly sheds the folk influences adopted on Confessional and enters into the blissful, yet reflective aura of this new era.

For further details and tickets for Janet's upcoming gigs, visit janetdevlin.com