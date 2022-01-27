Residents are fed up with car park behaviour

Residents in the Castle Street and Demesne area of the town are becoming increasingly worried and frustrated by anti-social behaviour in the Castle Street car park.

The Guardian have been contacted by the daughter of a local elderly resident who says the anti-social behaviour is impacting her mother's health, both physically and mentally, causing her blood pressure to increase. She now also suffers from anxiety.

Residents have also complained of not being able to sleep because of the noise caused, while some have sought to re-arrange their homes so as bedrooms and their living rooms no longer face the car park.

Loud car horns, flashing of lights and intense revving of engines by some cars in the carpark at night are just some of the complaints registered by residents.

TUV Councillor and Deputy Mayor Matthew Armstrong agrees anti-social behaviour in carparks is an issue in the area.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "This is at least the third car park in the town that I've had reports of anti-social behaviour in.

"I've been in touch with council officers and asked them to bring a report about this to Council to see what can be done about the matter, but in the meantime I would urge all those that use the car park to respect nearby residents, who are often elderly and not to honk horns or rev their engines but instead think about their actions.

“Most people that use the carpark do so appropriately, however some are causing real annoyance."

A Mid and East Antrim Council spokesman told the Guardian: "Council continues to liaise with the PSNI with regards to the issues in this area. Consideration was given to the installation of a barrier, the difficulties in implementing this and ensuring the site is secure at night.

"The car park is used by some residents and there are also challenges around the variation in car park closing times which is dependent partly on the various events that could be held in the Braid or town.”

Police are also aware of the incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Castle Street carpark.

Neighbourhood Inspector Reid told the Guardian: “We are aware of concerns around anti-social behaviour in the area, and will be increasing our patrols, and working with our partners to prevent further incidents.

“We take all such reports seriously, and we fully understand the effect anti-social behaviour can have on communities. What might seem like fun to those involved, can be distressing to those people who live in the area.

"Police are here to listen to all community concerns and to work with local residents and partner agencies to find a solution to any issues.

“We all have a responsibility to help make our neighbourhoods safer places, and I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact our Neighbourhood Team.

“Reporting incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus patrols where they are needed most.

“Contact us on 101, or make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org