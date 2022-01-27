24 arrests across district for drink-driving over festive period

DESPITE repeated warnings and high profile campaigns, motorists are still putting lives in danger by drink/drug driving police have warned.

According to statistics just released by the PSNI, there has been an increase in the number of unfit drivers detected over the festive period.

The statistics show that during the Christmas campaign across Northern Ireland, which ran from December 1 2021, until January 1, almost 300 people were arrested for drink/drug drive offences.

Provisional figures released by police on Monday showed that 6,699 preliminary breath tests (PBTs) were conducted.

This resulted in 295 arrests for drink/drug driving related offences, representing an increase of 5.4 per cent compared with the same period last year (280).

In the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, 24 people were arrested - the same for the previous year.

In neighbouring Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, 23 people were arrested during the five-week campaign.

This is in comparison to the 25 people who were detected within the same period in 2020/21.

Commenting on the statistics, head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Graham Dodds, who has previously served in Castlederg and Strabane, said: “At the start of the campaign we told the public that we would be out across the road network focusing on those drivers who take the selfish risk of drink or drug driving.

"Almost 300 people did not heed that warning and now find themselves going into 2022 facing the consequences of their actions.

“The highest reading detected during the campaign was 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millimetres of breath - the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

"Yet again our enforcement action detected a young person, aged 16, who shouldn’t have been driving on the road, let alone driving under the influence.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"There is simply no excuse for this dangerous behaviour and we will be unrelenting in our determination to detect and arrest those drivers who shamefully put lives at risk.”