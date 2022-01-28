40 new jobs on the way to Dungannon

A NEW YEAR has brought new jobs to Tyrone.

Dungannon-based Mallaghan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment (GSE), is seeking to immediately recruit an additional 40 positions.

The recruitment drive, which will grow the workforce by approximately 15%, is in response to an increase in orders for Mallaghan products from airlines and airports across the world as demand for air travel increases.

