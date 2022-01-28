Cement works is sold to LCC Lafarge takeover announcement bitter-sweet amid reports senior management posts are axed

THE cement works, one of Cookstown's best known and longest established factories, has been sold, the Courier can Exclusively reveal.

The Courier has learned that Lafarge Cement, Cookstown (owned by Aggregate Industries) has been purchased by the LCC Group (formerly Lissan Coal Company), Cookstown.

However, the sale is bitter-sweet amid reports that senior management at the cement works have lost their jobs following the takeover.

In December last the Courier Exclusively reported that Lafarge was for sale with negotiations ongoing.

It is understood the deal was cemented on Friday last with Lafarge being bought over by LCC for a sum estimated to be around £50 million. The takeover involves Lafarge Ireland (under which the cement works operates) and its cement terminal in Belfast, which are all now owned by LCC as from Friday last.

Based in the hamlet of Lissan, five miles outside Cookstown, LCC Group is an independent family owned company, established in 1980 which provides a range of services spanning various energy sectors across the world.

Services

Initially set up to provide domestic coal to homes in Northern Ireland, LCC Group now supply coal, oil, electricity, gas and logistic services to homes across the UK and industry all over the world.

Lafarge Cement told employees the change of ownership to the LCC became effective from Friday 21st January adding: “Whilst we will be sad to say goodbye to our loyal colleagues at Cookstown, we would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone at Cookstown for your contribution to our business and wish you all the best for the future.

“You have always been our valued employees and both parties feel positive about the change and the benefits this will bring to Lafarge Ireland business.”

Situated on the Sandholes Road, between Cookstown and Dungannon, Lafarge Cement, known locally as the cement works, has been operating successfully in Mid-Ulster for over 50 years.

Lafarge (formerly Blue Circle), celebrated 50 years of cement production in March 2019.

Launched in 1968, the plant is responsible for producing a substantial volume of cement each year, employing almost 100 staff both in Cookstown and at the business’ cement terminal in Belfast.

As well as representing a major employer locally, the Cookstown business is an established member of the community, regularly raising money for local charities.

The Lafarge Cement business was acquired by Aggregate Industries in 2015 as part of the global merger between Lafarge and Holcim.

Since the acquisition, the Cookstown business has gone from strength-to-strength with annual profits estimated to be around £5million.

In a statement to mark 50 years of manufacturing in Cookstown three years ago, Lafarge Cement, told the Courier: “Fifty years is a significant milestone.

“The success at Cookstown is testament to the many generations of people here in County Tyrone who have helped shape the business.

“As we now look to the future, and many more years of production, we are committed to maintaining our position as a leading, sustainable business partner at the heart of the UK’s construction industry.”

Global leader

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and is active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions and Productions.

In 2019, the plant achieved its best results to date after being ranked in the top 10 of LafargeHolcim’s European cement plants when evaluated against industrial benchmarks.

The takeover has been bitter-sweet, however, with reports that senior management posts at the cement works have been axed following the takeover.

The Tyrone Courier requested statements from Lafarge Cement and from the LCC Group, but at the time of going to Press yesterday evening, Monday, no statements were received.