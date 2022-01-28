Council encourages everyone to join the Big Garden Birdwatch!

THE RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 takes place from January 28 to 30 and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is encouraging residents to take part and fly high with millions of other Citizen Scientists!

The Big Garden Birdwatch is an annual event which takes place in January when leaf cover is lower making the birds more visible and, as it is colder, the birds are more likely to come into your garden for food and shelter.

Over the last 50 years the RSPB has reported that approximately 38m birds have been lost from our skies, therefore, it is vital that we protect our birdlife.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, simply count the number and record the species of birds you see in your garden or local park for one hour and log the results on the RSPB website. To support your participation in the event, you can sign up online at www.rspb.org.uk and avail of a free guide.

By participating in this nationwide initiative, you can play your part in helping the RSPB to monitor the birds which are thriving and identify those which are in decline to enable the RSPB to take action. It also provides you with the opportunity to get outdoors and connect with nature which can lead to improved health and wellbeing.

If you would like to encourage your local feathered friends to visit your garden, you can put out seed or nut feeders, or better still, why not make your own! All you need is seeds, nuts, dried fruit, oatmeal and cheese.

It is important to be mindful of Avian Influenza and remember not to touch sick or dead birds and ensure you clean your bird feeders regularly. More information is available on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/ai.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is one activity which supports the delivery of the Council’s Draft Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan and its core objective to encourage people to gain a better understanding and appreciation of nature and the environment. This Draft Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan is currently open for consultation. You can have your say by visiting the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com. The consultation is open until Friday, March 18, 2022.

For more information on the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch visit: www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/

activities/birdwatch/.