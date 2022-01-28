Health Minister is guest of Probus

Health Minister Robin Swann MLA was guest speaker at last week's meeting of Slemish Probus Club in Leighmohr House Hotel.

Recently elected Club President Jackson Minford, welcomed the Minister, who provided the members and also a number of visiting guests from the Pentagon and Ballymena Probus clubs, with a overview of his life in politics, in particular the NI Assembly.

It has been an unprecedented two years for the Minister since taking on the role

with the first Covid cases arriving into Northern Ireland within a few weeks of him taking up his position.

The Minister said many challenges lie ahead as the country recovers from the impact of Covid in particularly addressing hospital waiting lists. Members were then given the opportunity to ask the Minister a number of questions.

The President thanked the Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule to come and address their meeting and a vote of thanks on behalf of the members was given by Jim Rainey.

Slemish Probus Club, whose membership is from those who are retired, meets every other Wednesday morning at 10am in Leighmohr House Hotel.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday 2nd February.

The club are currently looking for new members and anyone interested in joining can contact the club via Leighmohr House Hotel