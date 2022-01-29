Councillor calls for report on staff working from home

A Cookstown councillor has called for a report to be produced assessing the capability of Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning staff to work remotely.

Currently, the council’s planning team are working from home, using equipment provided by the local authority and the internet connections from their home to remotely carry out their jobs.

Speaking at a meeting of the planning committee, Councillor Mark Glasgow expressed some concern that staff working from home may not be contacted as easily as those working from the office.

