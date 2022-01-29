The end of an era as once bustling Ardstraw pub demolished

LOCALS gathered in Ardstraw at the weekend to catch a glimpse of the village's once-bustling bar for a final time.

On Saturday afternoon, machinery arrived to demolish the Corner Bar, situated at the junction of the Carnkenny and Deerpark Road, Ardstraw.

The premises, which in years-gone-by was a very popular venue for dances, quizzes and other events, had fallen into serious disrepair since closure in 2013.

Machinery worked long into the evening to clear the derelict bar and associated buildings. It is not yet understood what the future holds for the site.

Crowds of onlookers gathered to see the spectacle, with many reminiscing about the fun, camaraderie and oftentimes romance that was a prominent feature of the establishment 'back in the day'.

One such onlooker was local man John Doherty, who knew the Corner Bar all too well.

The local man worked in the establishment for some 20 years, and also ran the bar and off-licence in his own rite from 2008 to 2013.

According to John, the bar was a "real hub" for the local community in it's hey day.

"Back in the day it was the real hub of Ardstraw, and it would have attracted people from all over including Omagh, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Strabane and Donemana.

"Scores of local groups used to have their events and dinner dances in the restaurant and function room, and on Saturday nights there would have been the weekly 'Take Your Pick'.

"There were also quizzes, dancing competitions and country music functions. There certainly was a lot to keep people amused back then!

John continued: "It was always a busy pub and it done a very good run over the years, through various different owners and proprietors. I worked in it for 20 years, and there were many good times. I also ran it from 2008 to 2013, and it did a good run.

"Of course, like everything the pub trade has changed over the years and small rural pubs have started to scale back. It's a shame, but time moves on and things don't stay the same forever.

"Seeing it demolished on Saturday brought back memories, and it really is the end of an era. Everyone who had gathered were talking of all the good times and the many romances started at the bar.

"While it's nice to look back, it's for the best that it was cleared. It was becoming an eyesore and it was the first thing you see when you come over the bridge.

"Hopefully whatever is built there next will be a better looking picture for the village of Ardstraw."