Diane Forsythe has been selected as the DUP's South Down candidate for the forthcoming Assembly election.

It follows a bid by the party's former leader, Edwin Poots, to stand in the constituency. Mr Poots is currently an MLA in Lagan Valley.

Jim Wells, the party's current MLA in the constituency, has been deselected.

Ms Forsythe, a 38-year-old accountant, is the daughter of Cllr Glyn Hanna.

The BBC's Mark Simpson reports.