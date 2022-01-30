Enjoy a 'Night at the Opera' at the Strule Arts Centre!

AWARD-winning mezzo-soprano, Carolyn Dobbin, is inviting you a 'Night at the Opera'!

The newly-formed Ulster Touring Opera's inaugural Omagh performance will take place on Friday, February 11 at the Strule Arts Centre, and promises to be an evening of celebration and surprises.

And the true magic of the Opera will be clear for all to hear, as the local stage hosts a stellar quartet of singers, including award-winning mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin and rising star Amy Ní Fhearraigh, performing a programme of much-loved opera arias, duets and ensembles.

Renowned pianist Ruth McGinley accompanies the singers in music by opera’s greatest composers including Mozart, Puccini, Rossini and Verdi.

The evening also features the world premiere of an exciting new piece by Brian Irvine, commissioned by Ulster Touring Opera, and will be hosted by BBC Radio Ulster presenter Marie-Louise Muir.

And as a extra-special treat, Opera-goers will get the chance to try out an all-new, Opera-themed Augmented Reality app, before the main performance!

With the mission of Ulster Touring Opera to bring opera right into people’s living rooms via Augmented Reality technology, the group is envisioning what Opera will look like in an increasingly digital world.

Performing

Mezzo-soprano, Carolyn, who will be performing on the night, has had her fair share of experiences within the County.

Formerly an art and design teacher at Dungannon Royal School and having performed in Omagh in the past, the now freelance singer said she is looking forward to returning once again to Tyrone.

"I have fond memories of my time as an art and design teacher at Dungannon Royal School," she said. "The children were lovely and easy to teach. I also have fond memories of performing at a Church event in Omagh many moons ago. It will be fantastic to return next month!"

She continued: "This is sure to be a fantastic night of entertainment for everyone in Tyrone, and we are greatly looking forward to it. The show will feature some truly world-class performers, including rising star Amy Ní Fhearraigh and Belfast Baritone, Malachy Frame.

"It will also be extra special to hear NI composer, Brian Irvine's newest piece, 'The Ill-Fitting Clothes'. True to his style, it is sure to be loads of fun!

As a new, cross-border opera company, Ulster Touring Opera takes an exciting, international-quality performances of the world’s greatest Operas to towns and cities around the nine counties of Ulster.

The company casts it's shows from the best singers in Britain and Ireland, working with renowned conductors, designers and directors.

For this reason, Carolyn feels the show cannot be missed!

"Ulster Touring Opera is the first Opera company that is cross border, and it will tour around all places that Opera wouldn't usually reach. It is sure to be a great night for people who are interested in Opera, as well as those who may not have had the chance to listen to it before."