'History in the attic' sessions at the Strule

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is inviting visitors to bring along items relating to local and national history from 1912-1925.

“If you have an items relating to the history of 100 years ago you are encouraged to come along to the Strule Arts Centre,” said a spokesperson.

"Objects, photographs, or stories you might have relating to the period 1912-1925 are welcomed. Our drop-in 'History in the Attic' session will include a chance to look at a range of our museum artefacts relating to the period as well as online images and resources.

"If you have an item you think would be of interest or you would simply like to found out more, please come in on Saturday, January 29 to the Strule Arts Centre and speak to us between 2pm and 5pm or email heritage@fermanaghomagh.com,"