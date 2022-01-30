Plans for drop-in coffee house at Faith Mission

PLANS are afoot to open a drop-in style cafe in the premises of the Faith Mission Bookshop off High Street in Ballymena.

New bookshop manager Andrew Houston explained that they plan to give their shoppers a place to rest their weary legs - and chill out, and forget, for a while at least, about the trouble and strife of every day life!

Andrew, in the job for the past couple of months, believes the soon to be refurbished first floor could become quite a haven for those needing just a little time to themselves.

“And if we can help in any way, maybe just by being a place with a listening ear, just let us know - and we will endeavour to assist you in what ever way we can,” outlined Andrew.

Yes, we do exist!

Meanwhile, the former sales department employee in PowerNI is also very keen to remind the public of the existence of the Faith Mission Bookshop!

With this in mind new signs have gone up, one along the top of the shop entrance, and the other on the wall, adjacent to the Tower Shopping Centre ticket machines into the multi storey car-park!

“Believe it or not there are people who have called and said in the past they had not known of the shop’s existence! We plan to put this right. Numerous people also said they thought the building was a Church, only, with no book shop,” said Andrew.

The bookshop is much, much more than just a bookshop!

They have a fantastic array of other gifts including Bible covers, drinking water bottles, candles and shopping bags.

“We go a good range for all of the family. Come in, give us a visit. And you will be pleasantly surprised at what you will find,” suggested Andrew, formely from Larne, but now living in Ballymena.

Meanwhile, the Faith Mission Bookshop hopes to have its cafe, called Trust Coffee, up and running within the next couple of weeks.

It is their aim to allow their shoppers to avail of a place of quietness, while enjoying a cuppa or two!

“A donation will be made for the coffee, with all proceeds going to our Bible College in Scotland,” explained Andrew.

* Faith Mission Bookshops stock a large variety of Christian Books, including Theologies, Missionary Biographies, Devotional books, Commentaries and Bibles; as well as large selections of Christian music, both traditional and contemporary.

They also stock a good variety of greetings cards and other miscellaneous items. The Ballymena shop, at 57 High Street, is open 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Free customer car parking is available.