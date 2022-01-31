Four years on, the tragic loss of Robert Flowerday is still sorely felt in Crumlin

“NO - not Mr Flowerday”

Tears pricked the eyes of the postman as he stopped in his tracks on Mill Road in Crumlin on his morning round.

The postie was one of the small crowd who had begun to gather at the police cordon outside the old farmhouse up a lane on the outskirts of the town.

It was a bright, sunny late January day in 2018, heralding the promise of spring and brighter days ahead, belying the darkness that had struck just hours earlier.

Clutching letters in his hand, the postman had asked what was going on and in hushed tones, was told that police were investigating a murder.

And his was a sentiment that was echoed in church pews, school classrooms, from the lips of generations of schoolchildren, all over the borough in the hours and days to come.

“No - not Mr Flowerday.”

Many can still scarcely believe that almost four years to the day, such a quiet, kind and gentle person could have been taken from this world in such a brutal manner.

For Robert Flowerday was no ordinary man - he was an inspirational teacher and, later, a tutor who helped scores of local children pass their exams and go on to greater things.

He taught at Antrim Grammar School from 1978 until 2004 and after his retirement, tutored secondary level students in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as well as preparing primary school pupils for transfer.

A keen church-goer, Mr Flowerday was last seen leaving Dundrod Presbyterian Church at around lunchtime on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

He cycled home wearing a high-visibility jacket.

Police were called after he failed to meet up with a pupil for tuition, as he was normally so diligent.

Mr Flowerday’s body was discovered shortly afterwards, having been brutally murdered in his own home.

The attack only ended when the parents of a child Robert had been due to tutor, turned up at the house and disturbed his attacker.

Because it was so out of character for him not to turn up or answer calls, the couple, who did not know where he lived, asked around Crumlin and arrived at the front door as Robert’s craven killer sneaked out through a window.

They then alerted the authorities after they witnessed suspicious behaviour.

In the days after his death, up to 300 people attended a vigil in his memory organised by Townland Boxing Club in Glenavy, which also initiated a cup in honour of Robert.

Many of his pupils, past and present, brought floral tributes.

The ex-teacher was obviously very fondly remembered by those he had taught.

The crowd gathered at Crumlin Leisure Centre on Main Street and walked the short distance to his home on Mill Road to leave tributes outside.

At his funeral, Robert Flowerday was remembered as someone who ‘shone like a star in the universe’.

Mourners heard him described as an ‘incredible man full of gentleness, kindness and love’.

Mr Flowerday’s sister Pat told mourners that if her brother’s death had united the community, it would not be in vain.

A Special Achievement Cup has been introduced at Antrim Grammar School and a tree was planted at the school.

The cup was donated to the school by the Flowerday family and will be awarded each year to the pupil in year 12 who has improved the most in GCSE maths.

A Robert Flowerday Perpetual Cup was also dedicated in the months after his death.

Loch Mór Dál gCais, Aldergrove GAC and Crumlin Utd took part in the inaugural Robert Flowerday Perpetual Cup tournament in Crumlin, which involved all three teams playing against each other in soccer, Gaelic Football and hurling.

The family has often made cash donations to the foodbank in Crumlin in Robert’s memory.

A tree and bench were also dedicated to Mr Flowerday at Crumlin Leisure Centre in March 2019.

At the ceremony then-Mayor Paul Michael, noting that the memorial spot was sited next to a play park, said he hoped that those whom Robert had taught over the years, their children and grandchildren could come in future years to remember and reflect.

“He was an outstanding citizen, a man full of gentleness, kindness and love,” he said.

Reverend Leslie Addis, of Woodlands Presbyterian Church, who led Mr Flowerday’s funeral service in Crumlin Presbyterian Church, and who had met his ‘mentor’ on a bus 45 years ago, also spoke at the ceremony.

He said that the family were extremely grateful for the way that the Crumlin community had responded with full support in the wake of such a traumatic event.

There was also praise for ‘all sections and generations of the community’ for showing up at the event.

He also praised the Flowerday family for their ‘incredible dignity and integrity’ in the wake of an ‘utterly tragic incident’.

Rev Addis hailed the family for their commitment to ‘pursue justice for their brother’ and that everyone would pray that justice would be done.

He said that he hoped not only that those responsible would be brought to justice, but also that they would experience love, mercy and forgiveness, as Robert himself would have wanted.

The clergyman repeated that his old friend had exuded ‘quietness, in the midst of chaos, mayhem, turmoil, hustle and bustle’, and therefore it was fitting that a tree and bench should be dedicated in his memory, as a ‘place of quietness’.

“This is a place to rest, relax, reflect and remember Robert,” he said.

“We must remember not the cruel and awful way that he was taken from us, but remember how wonderful a life can look when it is touched by God.”

At this point, the sun broke out over the assembled crowd, who Rev Addis noted, like himself, had loved or been impacted by Robert.

Pastor Stuart Bothwell of Lagan Valley Vineyard Church, which Mr Flowerday attended, even in the hours before his murder, was next to speak.

He said that the retired teacher was dearly missed in the community and that ‘his gentleness was a sign of strength’.

He said that the significant legacy that he left behind should be celebrated and that the oak tree planted in his memory would last through all seasons.

Robert’s brother Alan, on behalf of the entire Flowerday family, thanked those who had turned up to the ceremony, and in a poignant moment, informed those assembled that it would have been his brother’s 66th birthday.

He also thanked Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, adding that it had kindly waived the fee for both the tree and the bench and the hire of the function room in the months since they were first approached by the family to consider some sort of permanent memorial.

He said that the bench would bear the message: “Sit a while and rest a while, think of him and smile.”

A poem was then read out by sister in law Heather, remembering Mr Flowerday’s love of teaching, faith in God, honesty, reliability and unique character.

In the wake of his death, Mr Flowerday’s family said that they plan to challenge sentencing laws in the wake of his death.

Retired property developer, Alan Flowerday has vowed to do what he possibly can in order to see killer Michael Gerard Owens spend the rest of his natural life in prison.

At Belfast Crown Court in Decemer 2019, the judge passed down a 16 and a half year sentence to 35-year-old Glenavy man Michael Owens.

Alan, who had last seen Robert on Boxing Day 2017, said his brother was ‘in great form’ playing on the floor with Alan’s grandchildren.

On January 29 2018, Alan received a call from a friend from Crumlin to say they had seen police tape across the gate at Robert’s house.

He made calls to the rest of the family as he and his wife drove to Crumlin, to determine if their siblings Fred, Pat or Eddie knew anything.

No one had any information.

When Alan and his wife, Heather arrived at the farmhouse known as ‘Glenside’, they were met with the shocking words from the police officer: “This is a crime scene, you cannot enter and all I can tell you is that Mr Flowerday is deceased.’

Alan described his younger brother Robert as unique and highly intelligent.

“He was a teacher at Antrim Grammar for 15 years and laterally not particularly happy teaching in a school situation.” he said.

“He felt frustrated with school life and found greater satisfaction tutoring on a one to one basis.

“It was a big step for him to leave teaching at the school and tutor because he did not deal well with change.

“He lived in the family home all his life, he rarely changed his car.

“He never enjoyed change.

“Some thought him odd but those who knew him saw him as the kind, thoughtful, caring individual he was.”

“He did not like squandering money but he would have given more away.

“He liked to give away fruit and flowers from his garden.

“Money to him was to be saved and most certainly not spent foolishly on himself.”

“I suppose we all kind of made fun of him a little. He, himself had a great sense of humour.

“Robert had a wonderful ability to mimic accents and people! He would often mimic Alan’s wife and did a great impersonation of Colombo.”

Owens had broken into Robert’s house just weeks before the murder and stole £100.

It is believed that he returned because he thought that filing cabinets, in which Robert had meticulously stored his tutoring materials, contained more money.

It was also revealed that Owens had a list of vulnerable people living on their own and he would target them and rob them in their homes.

Alan said that Owens had only apologised for his actions through his legal team 20 months after the crime but the family believe that he was never sorry for what he had done.

“I feel the whole system is wrong.

“Life should mean life. To think that Owens could be out in 16 years…that would make him 50 years old.

“If he took a life then he should remain in prison for life. It is the legal system that we want to challenge. We know the judges’ hands are tied.

“No one is saying that Owens would be let out in 16 years but he could be let out. Owens robbed Robert of his life.

“It is a disgrace such a sentence was handed down. The law is not there to protect the victims.”

Alan described the sentencing as an insult.

“I know the judges’ hands are tied but there is something wrong that this man killed my brother in the brutal way in which he did only to be let out after 16 years,” he said.

“I know the judge considered this for some weeks so I know that it was not his fault. It is not justice. How can anyone call this justice? So many people are not being looked after by the legal system.”

Despite the horrors of what went on inside the farmhouse that night in 2018, the land around the property still reflects the peace and tranquility of the area, sloping gently down to Crumlin Glen, from where the sounds of childrens’ laughter drifts across the fields.

Sadly, covid restrictions and delays in the probate process mean that for some members of the family, Robert still hasn’t been memorialised in they way he would have wanted.

His brother Fred also sadly passed away in July 2021, aged 82.

Sister Pat and brother Eddie told the Antrim Guardian: “Robert is constantly in our thoughts: we grieve, not only for him, but also that we were unable to come even close to fulfilling what we believe he would have wanted.

“We will be marking the occasion privately in Crumlin with a couple of close friends. As soon as Robert’s estate is settled, it is our intention to set up something, in Robert’s name, which will be for the benefit of others.”