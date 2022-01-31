Revive Centre offering wider community access to fitness facilities

TURNING Point NI have launched their new initiative - Revive Centre - at premises on Mill Street, Ballymena.

Revive Centre aims to give wider community access to fitness facilities.

Facilitated by LH Fitness, there is a correlation between physical fitness and mental health.

And this is the latest of innovative new ideas by Ballymena based Turning Point NI.

Turning Point's Trudi Power said: 'This is another valuable service within Turning Point NI and we are glad to be back up and running again.

“We are all aware that fitness is essential in maintaining good mental health, and this is our aim through the Revive Centre.

“LH Fitness will be facilitating all classes at present, to get in touch please contact Lynsey Hyndman via Facebook messenger or contact Turning Point NI'.

Attending the opening session was Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Cllr Matthew Armstrong.

“Once again we are all indebted to Turning Point NI for the valuable work they do in our community,” said the Deputy Mayor.

“I was hugely impressed with the new facility and the drive and commitment shown by Trudi and her team to continue seeking new ways to reach out to people who need it most.”

And he wished Turning Point NI and LH Fitness well in their new venture together'

* Turning Point NI is a mental health hub for those experiencing any form of mental crisis.

It is an organisation within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust aiming to reduce the intensity of suicide and self-harming behaviours within the area; promoting positive mental wellbeing; resilience and support to families who have been bereaved by suicide.