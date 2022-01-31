TV host says death of Michael Savage marks 'the end of an era on Lough Neagh'

THE recent passing of Michael Savage has left the helm of the Island Warrior empty and marks the end of one chapter of the long and interesting story of Ram’s Island.

Many have laid claim to the beauty spot over the years, but no one’s name will be more synonymous with those 40 green acres in the 21st Century.

Ram’s Island is mentioned in the Annals of the Four Masters, chronicles of medieval Irish history held in the library of Trinity College. The earliest known name of the island was Inis-Draicrenn/ Inis Darcarcrenn, and by the seventeenth century this had been anglicised to Ems/Enis/Innis Garden.

The present name may have derived from the ending ‘raicrenn’ of the original name being confused in pronunciation with the Gaelic word ‘reithe’ meaning a ‘ram’.

Speed’s map of Ulster, dated 1610, and Johan Blaue’s map of 1654, both mark the island as ‘Enis Garden’ and show the symbol of a church tower.

It is on record that the ruins of a church were still visible near the round tower in the middle of the eighteenth century.

In the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, human bones, including several complete skeletons and remains of coffins were occasionally dug up in the vicinity of the tower.

Brass fastening pins, probably for monks’ cloaks or shrouds, were found in conjunction with the burials, and amongst the coins discovered was one of Edward I.

The tower is constructed from fairly small rounded stones which may well have come from the island’s shores, and is forty three feet high, but was probably somewhat higher when it was originally built, similar to that of the ‘Steeple’ in Antrim town.

Archaeologists have dated the Tower to the ninth or tenth century.

The threats from the Vikings have been suggested as one of the reasons for the building of round towers - but the Ram’s Island structure would have been a magnet to raiders, as at its original height of around seventy feet, it would have been visible from practically the whole Lough in good visibility.

Previous occupants who laid claim to the island included the local fisherman David McAreavey and landowner Conway MacNiece, an ancestor of New Zealand premier John Ballance.

But it was Glenavy man James Whittle, who got the island in exchange for a farm, who planted a profusion of shrubs and trees and laid out an orchard and a rose garden, attracting the attention of the O’Neills of Shane’s Castle.

He sold the island to the family in 1804. The good Lord added some modifications of his own too.

He built a luxurious 19th century lodge or ‘Cottage Orne’ in the shadow of the round tower and the parties held there were the stuff of legend.

The Dublin Penny Journal dated August 17 1833 had this to say:

“This beautiful little cottage is situated in one of the small islands of Lough Neagh, at a distance of three miles from Crumlin; and about one mile and two-thirds from the shore, from which the traveller can easily procure a boat for the purpose of visiting the island.

“The cottage, which is extremely pretty, and furnished in the most tasteful manner, was some time since erected by Earl O’Neill, to whom it belongs. The only object of antiquity here is a round tower.

“It might also be inferred that the island was, at no very remote period, a part of the continent.

“When the lake is at its summer level, a bank appears, extending from the island towards Gartree Point.

“The entire ground is laid out into walks; and covered with verdure. Several hundred rose trees, and those plants and flowers which constitute the pride of our gardens, all flourish luxuriantly. Even those sides of the island which are almost perpendicular, are adorned with all those creeping plants and hardy shrubs which are adapted to the situation.

“Lord O’Neill has planted all the islands with young trees, which have a very pleasing and ornamental effect and from Ram’s Island, in which the cottage stands, a bank of sand and gravel, eighteen or twenty feet broad, extends - it is usually covered with water; but at in very dry seasons, it is broad, firm, and dry, resembling an artificial causeway, more than a natural deposit.”

The water level of the lough has been lowered by about eight feet since 1847, meaning it has grown in size.

Famous guests and interesting happenings have always abounded on Ram’s Island.

The 1600s answer to Robin Hood or Billy the Kid, Redmond O’Hanlon, ‘Ireland’s Greatest Outlaw’ had mercenaries on his tail when in 1679, he was wounded but managed to escape to Ram’s Island were he hid out until fully recuperated.

Jeremy Taylor, Bishop of Down and Connor and Dromore, one of the greatest theologians and writers of his age, was born at Cambridge in 1613 and accompanied Charles I on some of his campaigns. According to tradition, he was known to retire to Ram’s Island for study and devotion.

Another visitor was none other than Theobald Wolfe Tone, who wrote: “But the most agreeable day we passed during our stay, one of the most agreeable of our lives, was on an excursion we made with the Simms’s, Neilson and Russel to Ram’s Island, a beautiful and romantic spot in Lough Neagh.

“Nothing can be imagined more delightful and we agreed, in whatever quarter we might find ourselves respectively, to commemorate the anniversary of that day, the 11th of June 1795.

“Tell Mrs Simms we talk a thousand times of our excursion to Ram’s lsland. I am sure we here shall not be so happy until we shall go there again if ever that happens.”

One of the more colourful occupants of the island was Laura Bell (1829-1894) a native of Glenavy, who spent some time on Ram’s Island as a guest of Lord O’Neill.

Laura Bell was a famous courtesan of Victorian England.

She experienced a religious conversion and became a revivalist preacher on morality, holding gentile tea parties, in stark contrast to some of the raucous gatherings said to have been held on Rams Island.

The actor, film maker and author Richard Hayward described the bird life on Ram’s Island in his 1938 book ‘In Praise of Ulster’. He wrote: “It is an ideal place for a picnic.”

The island can be viewed from an excellent vantage point at Crew Hill, Glenavy, close to an area where Hayward was filming for part of the 1938 film titled Devil’s Rock.

The most well known and enduring residents of the island were the Cardwell family.

The late Jim McGarry wrote extensively about their offshore life, tending the island for their landlords.

Robert Cardwell and his wife Jane lived and worked on Rams for 50 years, ‘housed in an ornate thatched cottage with wide overhanging eaves, nestling in thick woodland, mostly composed of stately trees’.

“The O’Neill residence, in the Cardwells’ day and right up until the beginning of the Second World War was a work of art, single storied, set on low sheltered ground close to the raised centre ridge of the island.” wrote Mr McGarry.

“This dwelling was also thatched (and was maintained by a Thatcher from Ballinderry called Albert Devlin) with a very wide overhang.

“The exterior walls were finished in coloured pebbles, with the O’Neill coat of arms set into the front wall, also in multi-coloured pebbles. Much care and artistry had gone into the internal plaster work and cornices.

“The maintenance and daily cleaning of the holiday home, with its sumptuous furnishings, pictures and paintings, murals, and four poster beds with canopies, was the responsibility of Robert and Jane Cardwell, and so they, and eventually their young family, were kept fully occupied between fishing and island maintenance.”

Jane also had a beautiful flower garden on the bank in front of their cottage. They kept a milk cow, milk goats, hens, geese, ducks, and gundogs.

An occasional calf was reared, and this was brought to market using a special cot (flat bottomed boat) complete with stall and cover.

The Cardwells were practically self-sufficient on the island living on fish, milk, butter, eggs, chicken, tame and wild duck, rabbit and the produce of their vegetable garden and making rugs from the skins of rabbits.

Jane also claimed that she had some help with keeping things clean and tidy - swearing that she was assisted by two ‘wee folk’ who would doff their hats to her.

When the O’Neill family were due to visit the island on holiday, a telegram would arrive with the Cardwells, giving the day and time of arrival.

The boat was sent to shore to ferry the family over on the appointed day, and at the same time the O’Neill house flag would be hoisted up the flagpole on the island, to remain until the family holiday was over.

Since there was no radio or telephone communication in those days, a system of visual signalling was perfected over the years between the Cardwells on the island and those on shore, using various plaque shapes and colours erected on poles.

Robert passed away in 1929 when in his late 90s. Three years later, Jane also passed away at the amazing age of 102.

Jane’s funeral was recorded widely by press articles.

Eight Lough Neagh fishing boats formed the funeral cortege from the island, filled with family and neighbours; it was a fitting tribute to ‘The Queen of Rams Island’.

Robert and Jane’s family spent much time on the island. One daughter, (Mary Ann Lyttle), and her granddaughter Sadie, lived permanently in the cottage until 1937, the last full-time inhabitants.

In the Second World War, the island was used as base for the Allied flying boats, its bays providing shelter.

The location also made it a favourite for romantic trysts for soldiers camped at nearby Langford Lodge.

Indeed to this day trees still bear the names of couples who dropped by in the 1940s.

One particular visit proved to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. A squad of American GIs stumbled upon the grand old summer house and decided to investigate.

Forcing their way into the dusty cellar they found, to their delight, that Lord O’Neill had generously left some of his fine vintage wines. They raised several glasses to their good fortune and ended up roaring drunk.

At some point the lodge caught fire and, sadly, was destroyed.

With the house in ruins and the war over, the trips soon stopped and nature began to reclaim the island, with rats decimating the bird life.

In the late 1990s, a new name entered the fray.

The River Bann and Lough Neagh Association leased the island from Lord O’Neill in 2005 for the princely sum of £1 per year.

In time ‘The Island Warrior’ sailed into service, ferrying people from Sandy Bay.

Picnic areas were cleared, camp sites were created and Michael Savage stepped into the fray, wielding his trusty billhook to take down the invasive Himalayan Balsam choking the undergrowth.

The ‘Balsam Bash’ events became legendary, litter picks were also organised, there were organised tours, boat trips and ‘glamping’ became popular.

“The island was completely overgrown back then and the old pier had collapsed,” the local man told the Antrim Guardian

“We had a big job to do, clearing and creating paths. We had to get rid of the sycamore trees – they’re a weed – before they took over the island, and plant more silver birch, oak, ash and willows, and we wanted to replace the Spanish bluebells that were once planted here inadvertently, with indigenous ones.

“The problem was that after the Second World War, people would come out to the island and take the wild plants, such as snowdrops and azaleas, and sell them at Nutts Corner market and so on.

“We brought in a ratcatcher for 18 months to rid the place of vermin, which had feasted on the eggs laid by birds along the shore.

“She did a great job – we got rid of the foxes that were killing the fowl too. They’d come over from the mainland on the ice when the lough froze over.”

Michael and a dedicated band of volunteers helped turn around the fortunes of the island.

The Savage family will no doubt follow the Cardwells into Rams Island legend.

Like the Cardwells, Tracy, Michael, Noreen, Vicky, Brian, and Naomi Savage ‘grew up’ with the island.

In 2006, Michael’s daughter Victoria fulfilled her dream of being married on the island.

The ceremony took place in the romantic setting and backdrop of the round tower, in what was believed to be the first wedding on Ram’s Island in centuries.

One of those who has paid tribute to Mr Savage is Joe Mahon, famous for his shows celebrating Northern Ireland’s natural heritage, with programmes about Lough Neagh, Lough Foyle, Mahon’s Way, Lesser Spotted Ulster and Ulster Giants.

“I was saddened to hear of Michael’s death.” said Joe.

“I had quite a few memorable trips out to Ram’s Island on his boat and spent many happy hours in his company.

“The word ‘passionate’ is overused nowadays, but I can’t think of a better one to describe Michael Savage’s relationship with Lough Neagh and, in particular, with his beloved Ram’s Island.

“I spent many happy hours in his company, either on his boat, or walking under the trees of the island, exploring its history and archaeology, and admiring its many beautiful vistas.

“Michael was knowledgeable about every aspect of the Lough, both above and below the surface of its waters, and he loved nothing more than sharing his lore with anyone who showed an interest.

“His passing feels like the end of an era on Lough Neagh.”

Mr Savage’s funeral took place at St Comgall’s on Friday before proceeding to Roselawn Crematorium.

In time, there is no doubt that Michael will return on one final journey over Lough Neagh to Ram’s Island.