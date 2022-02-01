Damage to toilets is branded 'disgraceful'

SDLP Councillor Ryan Wilson has described the destruction of public toilets in Randalstown as ‘disgraceful’.

Three public toilets in the vicinity of a play park were heavily damaged during the incident on Saturday night.

Councillor Wilson has reported the damage to council and called on anyone with information to come forward to police.

Councillor Wilson said: “I was extremely disheartened to learn of the extensive damage caused to public toilets in the area over the weekend.

“Local families rely on these toilets when taking their children to the nearby play park and they will be impacted for as long as these toilets are out of use.

“We have come to rely on our play parks and green spaces, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, and I know many people within our community will be upset at what’s happened.

“I would urge the people behind this senseless vandalism to stop this kind of activity at once.

“They have achieved nothing but depriving their community of an important resource which will have knock on effects for people in the area.

“We have enough issues to be dealing with in this area, without this kind of mindless anti-social behaviour.

“I have reported this incident to the council and I hope to see the necessary repairs carried out so these toilets can be reopened to the public as soon as possible.

“I’d urge anyone with any information about what took place to come forward to police.

“We need to send a message that this type of activity simply won’t be tolerated within our community.”