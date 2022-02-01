'Favourite Foods' at Gracehill & Galgorm Women's Institute

TOPIC at Gracehill and Galgorm Women's Institute’s meeting on Thursday, February 10, is ‘Favourite Foods’, which has been planned by Rosemary Moore.

Venue is Galgorm Community Centre - starting time 2pm.

New members will be very welcome.

Meanwhjile, at the last WI meeting Lynda Brooks was delighted to welcome everyone - including guest speaker Karen Bruce, Jane Campbell and Jennifer Eagleson.

Jane is a new member and Jennifer was coming to get an insight into what our monthly meetings are like.

Speaker Karen Bruce, who works for Mid and East Antrim Council, gave a demonstration during which she discussed the advantages and versatility of slow cookers.

She created a nourishing and colourful soup which everyone present was invited to sample.

Those ladies who already own a slow cooker found it very informative and others will now be considering purchasing one!

Afterwards Gillian Fraser gave the vote of thanks and presented Karen with a gift of local produce as a token of their appreciation.

Hilary Simms and Isabel Halliday were each winners of aprons which Karen had donated as prizes.

Goody bags which she had brought for everyone were distributed and a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon was had by all.